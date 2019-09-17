UK agrees to share Dr Imran Farooq murder case evidence with Pakistan

LONDON: Scotland Yard has agreed to hand over full evidence file of Dr Imran Farooq murder case to Pakistan.

The UK govt has sent Pakistan an acceptance letter through Toby Cadman, who is assisting Islamabad in the case with the Home Office and Scotland Yard.

Additional Attorney general Sajjad Bhatti will present the documents before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).



Following a request for Mutual Legal Assistance to transfer evidence relevant to the murder inquiry into the death of Dr. Imran Farooq, the prosecution in Pakistan has received from the United Kingdom Central Authority an acceptance letter confirming the transfer of evidence in the possession of the UK authorities, the counsel for Pakistani government said.

Cadman confirmed to The News that he had travelled to Pakistan to deliver the letter of acceptance and evidence and attend the high court hearing.

Importantly, this is the first time in the history and a milestone that the UK is handing over evidence on Pakistan’s request in any case.

This clearly demonstrates the level of cooperation between the two States and is a significant step forward in the fight against serious and organised crime.