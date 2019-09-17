FIA arrests three for spreading fake news about Chaudhry Shujaat's death

Gujrat: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three suspects who allegedly spread a fake news regarding death of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Deputy Director FIA Asif Iqbal told the media that Ghulam Rasool, Sheraz Ali and Ali Shehzad, residents of Gujrat, are being interrogated by the agency before a case is registered against them.

Quoting sources, Geo News reported that Elahi Palace had approached the FIA to lodge an application against the suspects under Cyber Crime Act.