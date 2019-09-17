ECP rejects PTI petition, rules in favour of Maryam Nawaz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ruled in favour of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz declaring her appointment to the senior party post as lawful.
On May 9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers submitted a formal petition to the ECP against her appointment as vice president of PML-N.
The petition was submitted by MNAs Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar.
As per the petition, the appointment of Maryam as PML-N vice president was in conflict with the law and the Constitution.
The three-member bench of the commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza had reserved the judgement on August 1 after hearing arguments from both sides and set August 27 for its announcement.
However, the ECP deferred the announcement again and sought assistance from the counsels of both the parties.
