Tue Sep 17, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 17, 2019

ECP rejects PTI petition, rules in favour of Maryam Nawaz

Tue, Sep 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ruled in favour of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz declaring her appointment to the senior party post as lawful.

On May 9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers submitted a formal petition to the ECP against her appointment as vice president of PML-N. 

The petition was submitted by MNAs Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar.

As per the petition, the appointment of Maryam as PML-N vice president was in conflict with the law and the Constitution.

The three-member bench of the commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner  retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza had reserved the judgement on August 1 after hearing arguments from both sides and set August 27 for its announcement.  

However, the ECP  deferred the announcement again and sought  assistance from the counsels of both the parties.

