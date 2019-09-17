Trump says will meet PM Imran, Modi

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he would meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon, claiming that the tensions between the two South Asian neighbours had reduced.

According to reports, the US president is expected to meet PM Khan on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session in New York later this month.

"I'll see Prime Minister Modi and I will - we'll - be meeting with (prime ministers of) India and Pakistan and I think a lot of progress has been made there...lot of progress," President Trump told reporters in response to a question at the White House.

Pakistan and India are at loggerheads after New Delhi revoked special status of Occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 on August 5.



Since then Islamabad has internationalised the Kashmir issue by highlighting Indian atrocities in the Muslim majority region which has remained under constant curfew with Indian forces arresting thousands of people and local politicians.

Prime Minster Imran Khan has vowed to expose Indian atrocities and the RSS, the extremist and violent Hindu organization of which Modi is a lifelong member and which believes in the supremacy of Hindu majority, during his address to the UN General Assembly.