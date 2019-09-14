Zooey Deschanel dating Jonathan Scott, only a week after divorce from husband

Hollywood’s beauty queen Zooey Deschanel after calling it quits with her husband only one week ago, is already moving on with her life with a new man.

If reports are to be believed, the 39-year-old ‘New Girl’ star merely a week after her split with producer husband Jacob Pechenik, is already brewing a new romance with ‘Property Brothers’ star Jonathan Scott.

A source revealed to PEOPLE that the two had met while filming an episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke’.

Another insider cited by the publication said: “It’s new, but they are having a lot of fun together.”

The new lovebirds were spotted with their hands entwined earlier while indulging in PDA, as shown in photos unveiled by HollywoodLife.

The two were seen cozying up as they arrived on Friday at a restaurant in Silver Lake, California.

Earlier this month on September 6, Deschanel and her husband had announced their decision to go separate ways, ending their marriage that spanned over four years.