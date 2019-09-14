Punjab House Murree, Governor' s Annexe to open for general public from Monday

ISLAMABAD: Punjab House Murree and Governor's Annexe would be opened for general public from Monday.



According to a spokesman for the Punjab government, people could stay at the Punjab House Murree and Governor's Annexe in Bhurban by paying rent, reported Radio Pakistan.

Also read: 'Murree, Nathia Gali governor houses could be rented out at 7-star hotel prices'

The sources said the government's initiative regarding conversion of government buildings into guest houses was a step towards elimination of VIP culture.

Also read: Government House Murree: In pictures