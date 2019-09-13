Live: PM Imran says Kashmiris have overcome fear of death, won't be defeated by India





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said India and Modi government will not succeed in Kashmir because Kashmiris have overcome the fear of death.

Speaking at mamoth rally in Muzaffarabad, he said "I chose to become Kashmir's ambassador because I am a Pakistani, a Muslim and above all a human being. It is an issue of humanity".

The prime minister of Pakistan used his speech to convey the message his Indian counterpart that only cowards inflict the cruelties on people like Indian forces have been doing by imposing a clampdown in Kashmir.

"No brave man will subject women and children to atrocities ," he said.

"You won't be successful no matter how much cruelties you inflict. Because they have overcome the fear of death, you can't defeat them," he said addressing the Indian prime minister.

"Modi is a member of RSS since childhood. RSS is filled with hatred for Muslims. It has only two purposes to serve;India is only for Hinuds.Muslims , Christians and Other nominatives are not equal citizens.

Secondly, their hearts are filled with hatred for Muslims becasue they think India would have become super power if Muslims had not ruled the country.

They wanted to teach a lesson to Muslims for ruling India for centuries.

I want inform Indian and Modi government that i will become Kashmir ambassador and expose the RSS.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Azad Kashmir to address a rally to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of Indian Occupied Kashmir and to show Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them.

Kashmiris accorded a warm welcome to the prime minister in Muzaffarabad which was adorned with banners and posters welcoming Imran Khan.

The rally began with anthem of Azad Kashmir after Prime Minister arrived at the venue.

Shahid Afridi, Shehzad Roy, Fakhir, Hareem Farooq, Humayun Saeed and other celebrities from showbiz and sports travelled to Muzaffarabad to attend the rally and voice support for the people of Kashmir.



Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressed the rally.

Raja Farooq Haider thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan for raising the issue of Kashmir .

He urged Khan not to accept any Indian offer for bilateral talks as it would be tantamount to maintaining status quo.

The prime minister's rally is taking place in the backdrop of the joint statement which was delivered by Pakistan on behalf of the 58 countries at the UN Human Rights Council on the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.



The prime minister had demanded of the United Nations’ Human Rights Council that an independent investigative commission should be formed to probe the massive human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Imran Khan had urged the international community, global leaders and United Nations Security Council to not remain indifferent to the massive human rights abuses by occupying Indian forces under cover of a brutal siege.





