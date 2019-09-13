PM Imran will meet Trump twice during US visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will have two meetings with President Donald Trump during his US visit later this month.

The prime minister’s schedule of meetings during his stay in the States has been finalised.

PM Imran will arrive in New York on September 21 to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. He will address the UNGA on September 27.



As per details, the PM will have first meeting with the US president at a luncheon and another at hi-tea. He is also scheduled to hold talks with world leaders and apprise them about the situation in occupied Kashmir since India stripped the region of autonomy.

This would be his second visit to the US. In July, PM Imran held a one-on-one meeting with Trump during which he offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir dispute.