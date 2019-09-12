Pakistan ‘unfairly’ blamed for Washington’s failures in Afghanistan: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the US is blaming Pakistan unfairly for its own setbacks in Afghanistan, even after Islamabad incurred great losses after siding with Washington's War on Terror.

The premier was speaking during an exclusive interview with RT in which he went on to reveal that Pakistan had received a severe blow after joining the US in its global campaign against terrorism.

"We lost 70,000 people. We lost over $100 billion [from] the economy. And in the end, we were blamed for the Americans not succeeding in Afghanistan. I felt it was very unfair to Pakistan," he added.