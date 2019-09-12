Earthquake jolts parts of KP, Islamabad

Islamabad: A 5.2 magnitude earthquake on Thursday shook parts of Khyber Paktunkhwa, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of the quake that sent people scurrying into streets was in Hindukush region and it struck at the depth of 251 kilometers.

There is no report of any casualty or damage to property in the affected areas.



The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Hazara Division, Mardan, North Waziristan, Shangla and other parts of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

According to Geo News, the quake also jolted federal capital and Rawalpindi.