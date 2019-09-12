Pakistan Army announces new postings and appointments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army on Thursday announced new postings and appointments of senior military officials a day after four Major Generals were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

According to the ISPR, Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf has been posted as Commander Southern Command, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas as Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lt Gen Khalid Zia as Inspector General Arms (IG Arms), Lt Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider as Director General JSHQ and Lt Gen Bilal Akbar as Chairman POF.

Three Lieutenant Generals including Commander Southern Command, Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa, President National Defence University (NDU), Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz and Chairman Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali are going to retire during this month (September).

