Tue Sep 10, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 11, 2019

Four Major Generals of Pak Army promoted to rank of Lt. General

Wed, Sep 11, 2019

Rawalpindi: Four Major Generals of the Pakistan Army have been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

The officers promoted by the army are: Major General Muhammad Aamer, Major General Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Major General Khalid Zia.

