Four Major Generals of Pak Army promoted to rank of Lt. General

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: Four Major Generals of the Pakistan Army have been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.
The officers promoted by the army are: Major General Muhammad Aamer, Major General Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Major General Khalid Zia.
Rawalpindi: Four Major Generals of the Pakistan Army have been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.
The officers promoted by the army are: Major General Muhammad Aamer, Major General Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Major General Khalid Zia.