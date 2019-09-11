Four Major Generals of Pak Army promoted to rank of Lt. General

Rawalpindi: Four Major Generals of the Pakistan Army have been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

The officers promoted by the army are: Major General Muhammad Aamer, Major General Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Major General Khalid Zia.

