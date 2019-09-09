Pakistan urges US, Taliban to re-engage in peace talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reiterated its principled policy stance that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, urging all sides to re-engage in talks for lasting peace.

Hours after the United States announced suspension of talks with Taliban for the Afghan peace process, Pakistan urged all parties to re-engage to find negotiated peace from the ongoing political settlement process.

The Foreign Office (FO), in a statement, said: "Pakistan looks for optimised engagement following earliest resumption of talks."

FO said that Pakistan has been “facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in good faith and as a shared responsibility, and it has encouraged all sides to remain engaged with sincerity and patience”.



Earlier, Donald Trump had called off a secret summit with the Taliban and Afghanistan’s leader, abruptly slamming the door on a year of diplomacy to end US longest war.

