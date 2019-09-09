Pakistan urges US, Taliban to re-engage in peace talks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reiterated its principled policy stance that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, urging all sides to re-engage in talks for lasting peace.
Hours after the United States announced suspension of talks with Taliban for the Afghan peace process, Pakistan urged all parties to re-engage to find negotiated peace from the ongoing political settlement process.
The Foreign Office (FO), in a statement, said: "Pakistan looks for optimised engagement following earliest resumption of talks."
FO said that Pakistan has been “facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in good faith and as a shared responsibility, and it has encouraged all sides to remain engaged with sincerity and patience”.
Earlier, Donald Trump had called off a secret summit with the Taliban and Afghanistan’s leader, abruptly slamming the door on a year of diplomacy to end US longest war.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reiterated its principled policy stance that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, urging all sides to re-engage in talks for lasting peace.
Hours after the United States announced suspension of talks with Taliban for the Afghan peace process, Pakistan urged all parties to re-engage to find negotiated peace from the ongoing political settlement process.
The Foreign Office (FO), in a statement, said: "Pakistan looks for optimised engagement following earliest resumption of talks."
FO said that Pakistan has been “facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in good faith and as a shared responsibility, and it has encouraged all sides to remain engaged with sincerity and patience”.
Earlier, Donald Trump had called off a secret summit with the Taliban and Afghanistan’s leader, abruptly slamming the door on a year of diplomacy to end US longest war.