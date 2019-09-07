Nokia 800 Tough price in Pakistan, Nokia 800 Tough Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Nokia 800 Tough is coming soon in Pakistan. The Nokia 800 Tough expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 19,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 800 Tough.
|Nokia 800 Tough Features
|Nokia 800 Tough Specifications
|Operating System
|KaiOS
|Display
|QVGA Display
2.4 Inches
|Performance
|Snapdragon 205
4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
|Camera
|2 MP, LED Flash
Video ([email protected])
|Battery
|2100 mAh
Standby: up to 43 days
Talktime: up to 14.3 hrs
|Connectivity
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA 4G
|Special Features
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
SNS applications, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
The Nokia 800 Tough price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 800 Tough in Pakistan.
