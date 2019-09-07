Nokia 800 Tough price in Pakistan, Nokia 800 Tough Mobile prices and specifications

The Nokia 800 Tough is coming soon in Pakistan. The Nokia 800 Tough expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 19,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 800 Tough.

Nokia 800 Tough Features Nokia 800 Tough Specifications

Operating System

KaiOS

Display

QVGA Display

2.4 Inches

Performance

Snapdragon 205

4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM

Camera

2 MP, LED Flash

Video ([email protected])

Battery

2100 mAh

Standby: up to 43 days

Talktime: up to 14.3 hrs

Connectivity

Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA 4G

Special Features

3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone

SNS applications, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games



