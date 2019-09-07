close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
Web Desk
September 7, 2019

Nokia 800 Tough price in Pakistan, Nokia 800 Tough Mobile prices and specifications

The Nokia 800 Tough is coming soon in Pakistan. The Nokia 800 Tough expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 19,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 800 Tough.

Nokia 800 Tough FeaturesNokia 800 Tough Specifications
Operating System
KaiOS
Display
QVGA Display
2.4 Inches
Performance
Snapdragon 205
4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
Camera
2 MP, LED Flash
Video ([email protected])
Battery
2100 mAh
Standby: up to 43 days
Talktime: up to 14.3 hrs
Connectivity
Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA 4G
Special Features
3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
SNS applications, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games

The Nokia 800 Tough price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 800 Tough in Pakistan.

