NA speaker Asad Qaiser condoles demise of Abid Ali

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of television artist Abid Ali.



In their condolence messages, they expressed sympathy for the bereaved family.

They said Abid Ali made name for the country with his art and his artistic services would be remembered for a long time to come.

On Thursday, Abid Ali passed away after prolonged illness, at the age of 67.

He was under treatment for a liver ailment at a private hospital in Karachi since the last two months.

The news of Abid Ali's death was confirmed by wife Rabia Ali, who is also a popular face in the TV fraternity.