Wed Sep 04, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 4, 2019

Maryam Nawaz's remand extended for 14 more days

Wed, Sep 04, 2019
File photo of Maryam Nawaz

Lahore: An Accountability Court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The National Accountability Bureau presented Maryam NAwaz before Judge Amir Muhammad Khan and requested him to extend the remand of PMLN Vice President.

The court approved the NAB's plea for extension in remand of Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas and ordered the anti-graft body to produce the suspects again on September 18.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was taken into custody by the NAB when she was visiting Kot Lakhpat jail where her father is serving a prison term after being convicted in Al-Azizia reference.

