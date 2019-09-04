close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 4, 2019

NAB arrests another suspect in LNG case

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 04, 2019

Karachi: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested another  suspect in connection with LNG case investigation.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance adviser Miftah Ismail and former Managing Director Sui Southern Imran Sheikh are already in the custody of the anti-graft body.

Sources said Z. Ahmed was arrested from Kashmir Road in Karachi and was due to be shifted to Lahore for interrogation.  

Latest News

More From Pakistan