NAB arrests another suspect in LNG case

Karachi: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested another suspect in connection with LNG case investigation.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance adviser Miftah Ismail and former Managing Director Sui Southern Imran Sheikh are already in the custody of the anti-graft body.

Sources said Z. Ahmed was arrested from Kashmir Road in Karachi and was due to be shifted to Lahore for interrogation.