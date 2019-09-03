Usman Buzdar’s helicopter escapes accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minster Punjab Usman Buzdar narrowly escaped an accident when his chopper made emergency landing at the Lahore Airport after being hit by a bird, Geo News reported Tuesday.
According to details, the chief minister was returning from Hafizabad after concluding a visit when his helicopter was hit by a bird.
