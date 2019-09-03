close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
Pakistan

September 3, 2019

Usman Buzdar’s helicopter escapes accident

Tue, Sep 03, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minster Punjab Usman Buzdar narrowly escaped an accident when his  chopper made emergency landing at the Lahore Airport after being hit by a bird, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to details, the chief minister was returning from Hafizabad after concluding a visit when his helicopter was hit by a bird.

