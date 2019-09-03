close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
September 3, 2019

Japanese YEN to PKR, JPY to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 03 September 2019

The buying rate of the Japanese YEN in the open market was Rs 1.4713 while the selling rate of the YEN was Rs 1.4761 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Japanese YEN compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
02 September, 2019JPY to PKR
1.47421.4791
31 August, 2019JPY to PKR
1.4751
1.4799
30 August, 2019JPY to PKR
1.4751
1.4799
29 August, 2019JPY to PKR
1.48361.4884
28 August, 2019JPY to PKR
1.48451.4894
27 August, 2019JPY to PKR
1.48631.4911
26 August, 2019JPY to PKR
1.49231.4972

