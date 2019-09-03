close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
September 3, 2019

Euro to PKR, EUR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 03 September 2019

Tue, Sep 03, 2019

The buying rate of the Euro in the open market was Rs 171.04 while the selling rate of the Euro (EUR) was Rs 171.63 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Euro compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
02 September, 2019EUR to PKR
171.98172.56
31 August, 2019EUR to PKR
173.49
174.05
30 August, 2019EUR to PKR
173.49
174.05
29 August, 2019EUR to PKR
174.19174.79
28 August, 2019EUR to PKR
174.23174.80
27 August, 2019EUR to PKR
174.40174.95
26 August, 2019EUR to PKR
175.32175.92

