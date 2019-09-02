Javed Miandad to India: ‘If I can hit six, I can also swing sword’

KARACHI: Legend Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad participated in an anti-India rally in Karachi recently and chanted slogans in support of suppressed Kashmiri people.



Charged Miandad was seen unsheathing and brandishing a sword at the rally, saying that "If I could smash a six with the bat I can also swing sword".

Hockey legend Islahuddin Siddique was also at the event alongside the great Miandad, who was dressed in Pakistan world cup kit.

Several Pakistani sports stars participated in rallies held across country on Friday on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call to observe ‘Kashmir Hour’.

Boom Boom Shahid Afridi, too, participated in a protest rally at Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum and lashed out at Indian PM Narendra Modi over Kashmir lockdown.