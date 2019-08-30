Kashmir Hour: Shahid Afridi comes down hard on Indian PM Modi over IoK lockdown

KARACHI: Cricket star Shahid Afridi, on Friday called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "ignorant" for his atrocities in Gujrat and occupied Kashmir, and told him that the entire Pakistan stands united on the issue.

“India’s image has been tarnished immensely by you and your followers. India also has a lot of educated people who talk sense. You need to listen to those sensible people,” said Afridi in his speech during ‘Kashmir Hour’ gathering at the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum in Karachi.

The Kashmir Hour is being observed across Pakistan in solidarity with Kashmiris on Prime Minister Imran Khan's call.

Prime Minister [Imran Khan] and others tried to explain to you. Pakistan and India’s relations were very good during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s era, the former cricketer said.

"We used to visit each other and people were happy. But since you’ve come into power, what you did in Gujrat and what you are doing in Kashmir ... it is a major sign of ignorance.

“This time and era is not to fight and bicker. We and our PM have tried our best to improve Pak-India relations but we are not getting any response from you.

“The way you are treating women and children there ... Shahid Afridi and the entire Pakistan stands united with the Pakistan Army and the government.”