Muharram: Routes of 8th, 9th, 10th mourning processions in Karachi

Karachi: Additional IG Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday laid out the security plan for Muharram processions due to be taken out on 8th, 9th, 10th at a high level meeting.

Presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the meeting was attended by Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, DG Rangers Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari, IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, Additional IG CTD Kamran Fazal, Additional IG Special Branch Imran Minhas, Secretary Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah, Sector Commanders of intelligence agencies, provincial head of Intelligence Bureau, Col M. Nasir of 5 Corps, Col Faisal and other officials.

Ghulam Nabi Memon told the meeting that 9th Moharram procession is to start at 12 noon from Nishtar Park.

The procession will pass through Nishtar Park, Guru Mandar – New M.A Jinnah Road and Namze Zohrain would be offered at VVIP Gate of Mazar-e-Quaid.

Then the procession would pass through Peoples Round about, New M.A Jinnah Road, Saddar Dawakhana, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, Tibet Center, Plastic Market to Hussainian Iraninan Imambargah. There would be over 30,000 mourners in the procession.

Talking about 10th Moharram procession, the Additional IG Karachi said that it would start from Nishatar Park. The route would be the same but Namaze Zohrain would be offered at Tibet Center at 1:30pm.

The procession would end at Hussianina Iranian Imambrgah at 1800 hours. As many as 50,000 mourners are expected to be part of the procession.

Memon said that keeping in view the potential threats, walk through gates would be installed and police deployment would be on the rooftops of the nearby buildings.

The bomb disposal squad would sweep the areas and all the entry points to the procession would be kept under strict watch.



