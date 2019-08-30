Aseefa Bhutto lambastes govt for not letting her meet Zardari at PIMS hospital

ISLAMABAD: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, on Friday flayed the government and security personnel deployed at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital after they stopped her from meeting father Asif Ali Zardari.



Aseefa, who was talking to the media outside the health facility, said that women security officers did not let her visit her father.

"My father looked at me, got up from the wheelchair and held my hand," a solemn Aseefa revealed.

She went on to add security officers disrupted her meeting with Zardari multiple times and demanded her to leave.

"I showed them the court orders then and refused to go," added Aseefa.

Zardari, who was shifted to PIMS hospital from Adiala Jail Thursday morning, is suffering from heart, back and spinal problems currently.

According to his daughter Aseefa, even his family members and lawyers are barred from meeting him.