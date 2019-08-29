close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 29, 2019

CM Balochistan to lead solidarity rally of Kashmir on Friday in Quetta

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 29, 2019

QUETTA: Like other parts of the country, Balochistan will observe Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren on Friday.

In this regard, solidarity rally will be taken from Provincial Assembly to Serena Chowk in the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Provincial ministers, members of parliament and people from different walks of life will attend the rally.

Solidarity rallies will also be held in all respective district of Balochistan and people will offer special prayers of success for self-determination right of the Kashmiri people during Friday prayers.

Latest News

More From Pakistan