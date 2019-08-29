Karachi: Three bodies found from Bakhtawar Park

Karachi: Police on Wednesday found three dead bodies from Bakhtawar Park in Clifton area of the city.

According to Geo News, the police were informed about presence of the bodies by residents of the area.

The TV channel reported that the bodies bore tortured marks and the investigators have identified two of them as Amsheer Afzal, a resident of Mardan, and Ali Hassan from Faisalabad.

Initial reports suggested that the slain were subjected to torture before being bludgeoned to death with heavy objects.

The police have shifted the bodies to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for postmortem examination.

The police said an investigation have been launched to ascertain the motive behind the murders.