Wed Aug 28, 2019
Pakistan

APP
August 28, 2019

Pakistan to give strong message by standing with oppressed Kashmiris on Friday: Firdous

Pakistan

APP
Wed, Aug 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said Pakistani nation would give a strong message to the world by expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir on Friday.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Plant for Pakistan drive at a school she said that on the call of prime minister all Pakistanis would observe solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday to draw the attention of the world  towards their plight.

She appealed to every segment of society to come out and demonstrate solidarity with the Kashmiris. 

She further added that people will come out of their houses, work places and educational institutions at noon on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

