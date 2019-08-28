Afridi urges fans to show solidarity with Occupied Kashmir by joining him at Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI: World renowned cricket all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has appealed to people for responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for Kashmir Hour as a nation.

He said in a tweet that he would be present at Quaid's mausoleum at noon on Friday and asked his fans to join him there to express solidarity with the Kashmiris who are suffering at the hands of the Indian government’s barbaric acts in the occupied Kashmir.

The all-rounder also said that he would visit the home of a martyr on September 6.

He said that he would soon be visiting the Line of Control.

Afridi in a tweet appealed: “Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC”.

The prime minister on Monday addressed the nation on electronic media and appealed to come out on streets at 12-00 pm to 12:30 pm to express the solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Earlier, the all-rounder had said in a tweet on August 23, “We expect more from @UN to stop violence&cruelty in conflict zone of Kashmir,majority of the Indians DO NOT support the barbaric acts of @narendramodi it's time he should come towards building long term peace,this inhumanity should be put to a stop4good #KashmirStillUnderCurfew”.