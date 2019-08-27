Boxer Amir Khan vows to be the voice of India-occupied Kashmir after LoC visit

British boxer Amir Khan on Tuesday visited the Line of Control (LoC) to offer his support to the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir presently affected by Indian hostility after the abrogation of Article 370 that ripped them off their special status.



The 32-year-old pugilist, speaking to the media at the LoC, stated that his visit came with the objective of drawing attention of the world to the misery of the Kashmiri people who have been living under a lockdown since August 5, owing to India’s ceasefire violations.

The boxer further stated that during his visit, he had met the families of those who fell prey to the firing by Indian troops across the LoC earlier, and avowed to extend monetary support to them through his charity, Amir Khan Foundation.

Criticizing India’s actions in the battered occupied territory, Khan pledged to continue being the voice of the people in the region after he heads back home to Britain.

He further urged prominent figures across the globe to take notice of the aggression unfolding in the restive region.