Boxer Amir Khan to visit LoC to shed light on Occupied-Kashmir issue

Acclaimed British boxer of Pakistani origin Amir Khan on Saturday announced that he will be visiting the Line of Control to bring awareness to the Indian aggression presently going on in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet, the boxing sensation revealed that he was given the opportunity to visit the LoC by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) to call for peace.

“I’m visiting Pakistan, Line of Control ( LOC), to make my voice heard, bring greater awareness to the terrible situation in Kashmir and call for peace @UN charter Thank you @officialdgispr for the opportunity,” he said.

The visit by the globally-recognized athlete comes in light of the surging tensions between India and Pakistan over the turmoil engulfed in Indian-occupied Kashmir owing to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s aggression.