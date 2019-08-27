Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Transgender person murdered in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A transgender person was killed when gunmen barged into his house and opened fire in Mansehra city of Khyber Paktunkhwa, police said on Tuesday.

The police said Farhan alias Hani, a resident of Abbottabad, was staying at a rented house in Nari Muhalla of Mansehra city.

The police arrived on the crime scene after being informed about the incident by his neighbors.

The investigators collected bullet casings and other evidence from the scene after shifting the body to the District Hospital Mansehra for medico-legal formalities.

The police said motive behind the murder was yet to be known.