close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 27, 2019

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Transgender person murdered in Mansehra

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 27, 2019
File photo of Farhan alias Hani who was murdered in Khyber Paktunkhwa's Mansehra city.

MANSEHRA: A transgender person was killed when gunmen barged into his house and opened fire in Mansehra city of Khyber Paktunkhwa, police said on Tuesday.

The police said Farhan alias Hani, a resident of Abbottabad, was staying at a rented house in Nari Muhalla of Mansehra city.

The police arrived on the crime scene after being informed about the incident by his neighbors. 

The investigators collected  bullet casings and other evidence from the scene after shifting the body to the District Hospital Mansehra for medico-legal formalities.

The police said motive behind the murder was yet to be known.

Latest News

More From Pakistan