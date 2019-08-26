Karachi weather update: Rain forecast for Wednesday, Thursday

KARACHI: Another wave of heavy rainfall is expected to hit the metropolis on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department.

As per the Met department, the city is forecasted to receive heavy rain after a new system entered Sindh and is likely to result in the downpour from the evening of August 28 till August 29.



It was revealed further that the system coming from Bengal will result in 30mm-40mm of rain in Karachi.

Earlier, heavy rainfall in the city had led to the deaths of as many as 12 people owing to electrocution in different areas around the city.