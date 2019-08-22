close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 22, 2019

Karachi likely to receive rain on August 28th, 29th

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 22, 2019

Karachi is expected to receive  light rain on August 28 and 29th, Geo News reported on Thursday citing a Met Office official.

The TV channel reported  that a low pressure area is likely to form over  Gulf of Bengal that would cause rain in Karachi and parts of lower Sindh.

Earlier this month, Karachi received heavy rains that triggered urban flooding.

Dozens of people were killed in  rain related incidents in different parts of the city.


Latest News

More From Pakistan