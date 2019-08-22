Karachi likely to receive rain on August 28th, 29th

Karachi is expected to receive light rain on August 28 and 29th, Geo News reported on Thursday citing a Met Office official.

The TV channel reported that a low pressure area is likely to form over Gulf of Bengal that would cause rain in Karachi and parts of lower Sindh.

Earlier this month, Karachi received heavy rains that triggered urban flooding.

Dozens of people were killed in rain related incidents in different parts of the city.



