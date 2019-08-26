Pakistan attaches high value to ties with Sri Lanka: PM Imran Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Pakistan deeply valued its close and friendly relations with Sri Lanka which had been nurtured over decades through a continuous interaction at bilateral, regional and international levels.
The prime minister was talking to a Sri Lankan delegation that called on him to gift eye corneas to sight-disabled people in Pakistan, PM office media wing in a press release said.
