Pakistan to not back down until Occupied Kashmir issue resolved: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan while speaking on the impending Occupied Kashmir crisis in a televised message on Monday said it has become extremely important to address this global issue.



"We had to face rejection, whenever we expressed desire to have dialogues with India over Kashmir issue," the premier began his address.

"With the annexation of Kashmir on August 5, India violated its own constitution and other human rights' charters in the world. With this, the country only promoted the ideology of the Indian right-wing, Hindu nationalist party Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which has branded its popularity based on hate for Muslims," PM Imran added.

"India has fallen prey to the RSS' fascist beliefs, the one that thinks that Hindus are supreme. This is the same ideology that has led to many violent riots in the neighbouring India, which has given birth to many terrorists," he said.

The premier went on to highlight differences between the RSS ideology and that of Pakistan.

"Our beliefs are grounded in the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) message of love and peace," he added.

"Narendra Modi has committed a historic blunder by revoking Article 370," he went on adding that, "However, we took the issue on a global level and sought international help by making it an international dispute."

"Additionally we received the help of international help as well, which played a vital role in highlighting the issue," he said further.

The PM also shed light on the next step he is planning to take regarding the issue: "Like I said I will play the role of Kashmir's ambassador to the world. I will bring to the fore the issue on all possible platforms. I will also highlight the message during my United Nations' speech as well so that the entire world is united under one cause. I will put emphasis on all possible occasions across the world."

"Our biggest achievement is that the western media is now taking notice about the horrific Indian atrocities, something that never happened before," he continued.

Urging Pakistanis to voice support for the people of Kashmir, the PM also hinted on holding historic movements and events in the country to reiterate the unanimous sentiment of standing in solidarity with Kashmiris.

"This Friday, I want all my fellow Pakistanis to stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir for half and hour at noon," PM Imran said.

Underscoring the significance of United Nations amidst the entire scenario, PM Imran laid stress on how it has become crucial for the organisation to take a decisive move.