FBR Tax Profiling System: How to check your assets information in Pakistan

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tax Profiling System is a service offered by the government of Pakistan to facilitate its citizens in understanding their responsibilities towards the payment of taxes.



FBR Tax Profiling System allows Pakistani citizens to view their profile created by correlating their data from multiple data sources of assets, expenses and life styles available with the government of Pakistan.

For this purpose, the government has launched a web-portal containing information about the assets of around 53 million people.

You May Use the FBR Tax Profiling System If:

You are Pakistani National and hold a valid CNIC/NICOP

You hold a PTA registered Mobile number (for a citizen residing in Pakistan only)

You have an email address (for a citizen residing outside Pakistan)

You have made a payment of Rs 500 either through e-sahulat or a Credit/Debit Card

You are 18 years of age or above

How to use the FBR Tax Profiling System?

Register or create your account profile by submitting your CNIC/NICOP

Follow the login process by replying to some system generated questions

A system based code would be generated and sent on the mobile phone of the user which could be utilised for accessing the FBR portal.

Login to your personal account after registration.

Pay a fee of Rs 500

View your profile and check the assets information.

The portal is foolproof and only a genuine individual could access his/her personal asset information as the questions to be generated by the system are based on the personal information of the individual.

Non-tax filers are especially encouraged to view their tax profiles and become part of the tax system.