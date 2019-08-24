Rana Sanaullah's remand extended

Lahore: An Anti-Narcotics Court on Saturday extended remand of Rana Sanaullah for four more days in a drug smuggling case.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader was presented before judge Masood Arshad who asked the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to produce the suspect before the court again on August 24.

According to Geo News, the court also heard a plea seeking freezing of Sanaullah's assets and adjourned the hearing till September 7.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from Motorway on July 1.



