Terrorist attack on Dera Ismail Khan check post leaves two dead

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Some unidentified terrorists launched an overnight gun attack on a security check post in Dera Ismail Khan, leaving two passers-by dead and as many wounded.



The security check post is located in tehsil Daraband Kalan, 60 kilometres from Dera Ismail Khan. Daraban Kalan is a congested area and a junction that links Khyber Pakhtunkwa with Punjab, South Waziristan and Balochistan.

The police personnel stationed at the post returned the fire, forcing the attackers to flee. Security men remained unhurt during the attack.

Bodies and the injured have been shifted to nearby DI Khan hospital, said police. The deceased have been identified as the employees of a restaurant and petrol station.

Rushing to the site, security forces cordoned off the area following the attack and kick-started search operation to track down the outlaws.