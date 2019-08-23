Netflix series ’13 Reasons Why’ is back with season 3

After 15 months off-air, ‘13 Reasons Why’ is back. The third and penultimate season of the controversial Netflix teen drama series — which started as an adaptation of Jay Asher's 2007 novel of the same name — is now streaming on Netflix.

Set eight months after the end of the second season, ‘13 Reasons Why’ season 3 comes with the murder mystery of Bryce Walker, the guy who raped Hannah in season one which led her to suicide.

John T. Kretchmer’s directorial is set in Liberty High School in the US where Clay Jensen, a seventeen-year boy, receives tapes of a deceased friend revealing her reasons for suicide.

‘13 Reasons Why’ has been a hugely controversial show for Netflix from the start, with critics, audiences, and medical professionals debating the series' effect — particularly surrounding the subject of suicide — on its target audience: teenagers.



Despite being criticized the first season fared well with 13 nominations and two awards including Best Music Supervision in a Television Drama and Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series.

Grace Saif is the only main cast addition to ‘13 Reasons Why’ season 3 as Ani Achola, a new student at Liberty High, along with Christian Navarro, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, Amy Hargreaves, Timothy Granaderos, Anne Winters, Steven Weber, and Brenda Strong.