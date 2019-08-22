PM Imran Khan calls on COAS General Bajwa to discuss security issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to sources, during the meeting between the premier and the COAS, issues of regional security were discussed in light of the crisis engulfing Indian-occupied Kashmir as well as the situation at the Line of Control.

This marks the first meeting between PM Khan and General Bajwa after he was reappointed as the COAS for an additional three years.