PM Imran Khan condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian security forces at the Line of Control (LoC) resulting into loss of three soldiers.
Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in firing by Indian forces from across the LoC, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.
In a statement, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace for the martyred soldiers of the Pakistan Army.
