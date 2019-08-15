close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
August 15, 2019

PM Imran Khan condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistan

APP
Thu, Aug 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian security forces at the Line of Control (LoC) resulting into loss of three soldiers.

Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in firing by Indian forces from across the LoC, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

In a statement, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace for the martyred soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

Latest News

More From Pakistan