close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 19, 2019

General Qamar Javed Bajwa appointed COAS for another three years

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been appointed as the Chief of Army Staff for another three years.

"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure. The decision has been taken in view of regional security environment," read the notification issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan's office.


Latest News

More From Pakistan