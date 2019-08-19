General Qamar Javed Bajwa appointed COAS for another three years

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been appointed as the Chief of Army Staff for another three years.

"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure. The decision has been taken in view of regional security environment," read the notification issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan's office.





