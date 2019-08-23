Gold Rate, Today's Gold Prices in Pakistan, 23 August 2019

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of August 23, 2019 per tola of gold was Rs. 87,900 and the price for 10 grams gold was Rs. 75,360.



The rates for gold are at times different in each Pakistani city. Below you can find the gold prices for different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Quetta.

Pakistan’s Cities 24K Per Tola Gold Rate

24K 10 Grams Gold Rates

22K 10 Gram Gold Rates

Karachi

Rs. 87,900

Rs. 75,360

Rs. 69,080

Lahore

Rs. 87,900

Rs. 75,360

Rs. 69,080

Islamabad

Rs. 87,900

Rs. 75,360

Rs. 69,080

Rawalpindi

Rs. 87,900

Rs. 75,360

Rs. 69,080

Peshawar

Rs. 87,900

Rs. 75,360

Rs. 69,080

Faisalabad

Rs. 87,900

Rs. 75,360

Rs. 69,080

Quetta

Rs. 87,900

Rs. 75,360

Rs. 69,080



Check here to see the price difference between today’s gold rates and Yesterday’s Gold Rates.

