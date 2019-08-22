Gold Rate, Today's Gold Prices in Pakistan, 22 August 2019

Today's gold rates in Pakistan on the date of August 22, 2019 per tola of gold was Rs.88,100 and the price for 10 grams gold was Rs.75,532.



The rates for gold are at times different in each Pakistani city. Below you can find the gold prices for different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Quetta.

