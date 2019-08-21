Islamabad: Two dead as truck hits cars on Expressway

Islamabad: At least two people were killed and six others injured in a road accident in the federal capital on Wednesday.



According to Geo News, a speeding truck overturned after hitting five cars on a bridge on the Expressway.

The TV channel reported that the accident took place apparently after the truck's breaks failed.

The dead and injured were taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Rescue sources said the dead were identified as Khurram Shehzad and Mehboob Alam and injured as Tauqir, Muhammad Riaz, Pervaiz Khan and three others.