Hamza Ali Abbasi to marry Naimal Khawar Khan?

If rumours are to be believed actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is tying the knot with actress Naimal Khawar Khan this Sunday (August 25).

The social media was flooded with an invitation card mentioning the names of the two actors and the date they are expected to get married on.

The Valima reception is scheduled on Monday, 26th August.

Both Hamza and Naimal couldn’t be reached for the confirmation of the report.

Naimal, a graduate of National College of Arts, got fame from her role in drama serial Anaa.











