close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 21, 2019

Hamza Ali Abbasi to marry Naimal Khawar Khan?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 21, 2019

If rumours are to be believed actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is tying the knot with actress Naimal Khawar Khan this Sunday (August 25).

The social media was flooded with an invitation card mentioning the names of the two actors and the date they are expected to get married on.

The Valima reception is scheduled on Monday, 26th August.

Both Hamza and Naimal couldn’t be reached for the confirmation of the report.

Naimal, a graduate  of National College of Arts, got fame from her role in drama serial Anaa. 

View this post on Instagram

One happy day @zainabsalmanfashion

A post shared by Naimal Khawar Khan (@naimalkhawarkhan) on


View this post on Instagram

When you can’t decide What would you pick? ️ |

A post shared by Naimal Khawar Khan (@naimalkhawarkhan) on



Latest News

More From Entertainment