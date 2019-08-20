Pakistan, Russia discuss regional security

MOSCOW: Pakistan and Russia at the second round of Joint Military Consultative Committee in Moscow discussed defense cooperation, Radio Pakistan reported Tuesday.

The two sides exchanged views on regional security besides holding in depth discussions on exploring and identifying areas of mutual cooperation including military training, joint exercises, intelligence cooperation and issues relating to defence industrial cooperation, the report further said.

They agreed to ensure effective follow up and implementation of the decisions taken during the meeting.

Pakistani delegation was led by Defense Secretary Ikram-ul-Haq while Russian side by Deputy Defense Minister Alexander V Fomin.

The two sides expressed the hope that the joint military consultative committee would play a vital role in enhancing defence cooperation.

It was decided to hold the third round of the consultative committee next year in Pakistan.