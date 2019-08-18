GBP to PKR, UK Pound to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today Open Market Exchange Rates, 18 August 2019

Print Story
The buying rate of the UK Pound Sterling in the open market was Rs 192.58 while the selling rate of UK Pound (GBP) was Rs 193.22 in Pakistan open market.
Below you can see the last 7-day rates of UK Pound compared to the Pakistani Rupees.
