close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
August 18, 2019

GBP to PKR, UK Pound to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today Open Market Exchange Rates, 18 August 2019

MISC

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 18, 2019

The buying rate of the UK Pound Sterling in the open market was Rs 192.58 while the selling rate of UK Pound (GBP) was Rs 193.22 in Pakistan open market.

Below you can see the last 7-day rates of UK Pound compared to the Pakistani Rupees.


Latest News

More From MISC