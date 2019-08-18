AUD to PKR, Australian Dollar to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today Open Market Exchange Rates, 18 August 2019

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The buying rate of the Australian Dollar in the open market was Rs 106.50 while the selling rate of Australian Dollar (AUD) was Rs 109.50 in Pakistan open market.
Below you can see the last 7-day rates of Australian Dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupees.
The buying rate of the Australian Dollar in the open market was Rs 106.50 while the selling rate of Australian Dollar (AUD) was Rs 109.50 in Pakistan open market.
Below you can see the last 7-day rates of Australian Dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupees.