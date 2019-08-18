EUR to PKR, Euro to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today Open Market Exchange Rates, 18 August 2019

The buying rate of the Euro in the open market was Rs175.00 while the selling rate of Euro (EUR) was Rs 177.50 in Pakistan open market.



Below you can see the last 7-day rates of Euro compared to the Pakistani Rupees.

From August 10 to 15, 2019 markets were closed in Pakistan due to Eid-ul-Azha holidays.









